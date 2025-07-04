Sabrina Ionescu Dominates in Liberty's 89-79 Win Over Kelsey Plum's Sparks

A dominant second-half comeback from New York (12-5) fueled the home Liberty to a convincing 89-79 over the road Sparks (5-13) on Thursday night. It marks Los Angeles' sixth loss in its last seven contests.

Natasha Cloud led the Liberty with a team-high 23 points and seven assists — one of four players in double figures. Sabrina Ionescu poured in 20 points in 35 minutes, while Breanna Stewart finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Kennedy Burke added 12 points.

Battled with the best of 'em. pic.twitter.com/lZdUA8xcrR — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) July 4, 2025

Los Angeles led, 41-37, at the half. However, the road advantage didn't last — New York's red-hot offense carried out a fast 32-18 scoring run through the third period to seal its eventual double-digit win.

I feel like it has just kind of been the story of our season of how we’re able to kind of lock in, and most of the time it’s kind of annoying because we kind of do it to ourselves," Ionescu said. "But I think I’m obviously just proud of the way that we fought back.”

The @nyliberty backcourt put on a masterclass—dropping 17 PTS each in the 2nd half—in their win over the Sparks 🙌



Natasha Cloud: 23 PTS, 7 AST, 4 REB, 3 3PM

Sabrina Ionescu: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 3 3PM#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/o0NgftA6Xd — WNBA (@WNBA) July 4, 2025

Sparks' forward Dearica Hamby finished with a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds in an impressive effort — providing a much-needed offensive spark alongside fellow double-digit scorers Kelsey Plum (13 points), Azura Stevens (12 points) and Julie Allemand (10 points).

It marked Allemand's WNBA return, and her first game for the purple and gold since June 9, after spending time away due to overseas commitments, per a release. She helped lead Belgium to its second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown last Sunday.

Rae Burrell added five points and two rebounds in Thursday night's defeat — her first game back from injury suffered in Los Angeles' May 16 season opener.

The Sparks complete their two-game road trip with a Saturday contest against the Fever — a team Los Angeles beat, 85-75, on June 26 — at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

