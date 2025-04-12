Sparks' Rickea Jackson on What Special Caitlin Clark Ability She Would Steal
When it comes to the WNBA, all conversations eventually lead to Indiana Fever guard and 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.
Clark has become the main focus of the WNBA, garnering immense media attention and selling more tickets than arguably any other player in the history of the league.
Such was the case when Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson recently sat down for an interview.
During a recent appearance on Broadcast Boys, Sparks forward Rickea Jackson was asked if she would steal Clark's shooting ability with nobody knowing if she had the chance. The answer? Yes, even if it meant that Clark would completely lose her ability to shoot the ball.
This is particularly interesting because it can be argued that Clark isn't the best shooter in the WNBA. Last season, she led the league in 3-point field goals and 3-point attempts, with 122 and 355 respectively.
However, the best 3-point percentage belonged to Emily Engstler of the Washington Mystics, who made 47.4 percent of her 3-pointers, making an average of 2.4 3-pointers on 4.8 attempts per game. Clark had a 34.4 percent 3-point percentage, making an average of 3.1 3-pointers on 8.9 attempts per game.
Where Clark really shined was in assists, where she led the WNBA with 337 total, an average of 8.4 per game.
While she doesn't have the same shooting ability as Clark, Jackson is a standout player for the Sparks. She was one of three players who played in all 40 games in the season, starting in 35 of them.
Jackson was the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. This eventually led to her deservedly being named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.
Despite Jackson's impressive contributions on the court, the Sparks didn't really have a presence in the WNBA last season, losing a majority of their players due to injury.
Los Angeles had an 8-32 win-loss record, meaning they were out of playoff contention for the fourth year in a row.
However, with a new head coach, multiple star players returning, and the addition of Kelsey Plum, it looks like things could change for the Sparks in 2025.
