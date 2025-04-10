Sparks Select Standout All-Big 12 Guard in New Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Sparks shocked the basketball world when the team flipped its rights to the No. 2 pick in Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft to the Seattle Storm as part of its blockbuster three-team trade to acquire three-time All-Star ex-Las Vegas Aces point guard Kelsey Plum.
In return, L.A. obtained the ninth overall pick, outside of the lottery, from Seattle.
As the draft swiftly approaches, legions of mock drafts are being unspooled. In a fresh piece from The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant, the Sparks have been linked to 6-foot-1 Kansas State guard Serena Sundell.
"The Sparks need a wing more than anything, unless they are committed to Rickea Jackson having a long-term future as a three instead of a four," Merchant writes. "However, there aren’t a lot of good options at this spot. They could go with South Carolina’s Bree Hall or Slovenia’s Ajša Sivka (two extremes at the position), or they could eschew need and take a talented player who acquitted herself well in March."
For now, we're projecting that Los Angeles head coach Lynne Roberts will install Jackson and Dearica Hamby as the club's two starting forwards, and second-year big Cameron Brink at center.
"Sundell led the country in assists per game and became a more capable scorer as the season progressed," Merchant adds. "Kansas State put the ball in her hands when the Wildcats needed a game-tying score against Kentucky, and Sundell repeatedly got to the line against a stout USC defense in the Sweet 16. She is efficient at the rim, in the midrange and on corner 3s. She has great size for her position, which would allow her to toggle between the one and two positions and play next to ballhandling scoring guards, such as Kelsey Plum."
A two-time All-Big 12 First Teamer while with the Wildcats, Sundell averaged 14.1 points on .501/.320/.787 shooting splits, 7.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in her 36 games as a senior. That 3-point conversion rate, on 2.1 triple tries, is a bit low, but, as Merchant allows, her shooting efficacy could improve when she's moved to more of an off-ball role next to Plum as the initiator.
"As the lead guard for Kansas State, Sundell hasn’t had a ton of catch-and-shoot opportunities, and her free-throw percentage is a little low for a pure shooter. However, she has been very efficient on offense inside the arc, and coach Lynne Roberts would find a way to optimize her strengths."
