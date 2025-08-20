Seattle Storm’s Win Doesn’t Shake Angel Reese’s Positive Outlook
Heading into the Tuesday night matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky, the WNBA anticipated the potential return of the star center, Angel Reese.
For weeks, Reese has been nursing a back injury. Her last appearance came against the Washington Mystics back on July 29.
At the time, Reese appeared in 32 minutes of action. The star center dropped 22 points, while coming down with 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots.
Leading up to Tuesday’s game between the Sky and the Storm, Reese participated in the Sky’s morning shootaround session, which was a step in the right direction. Before the game, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh spoke on the status of Reese.
“She looked good in practice yesterday, it continued on today. I think she came in today feeling pretty good at shootaround," Marsh told reporters. “So spirits are high. I think that we're hopeful. And we'll have a game-time decision tonight, but it’s looking pretty good right now [that she'll play].”
Marsh was correct. The Sky’s medical staff cleared Reese to play, and the young center picked right back up where she left off, with a minor minutes restriction attached.
Reese checked in for 26 minutes against the Storm. The center made nearly 70 percent of her shots from the field to score 19 points. In addition to the scoring, Reese came down with seven rebounds, dished out four assists, and had a block.
After the game, the 23-year-old took to social media to react to her return to action.
via @Reese10Angel: so happy to be back playing the game i love 😩🥺
Reese’s presence helped, but the Storm took care of business against Chicago.
Looking to bounce back after a loss, the Storm defeated the Sky with a six-point margin. Chicago’s losing streak extended to five games. Angel Reese hasn’t been a part of a Chicago win since a victory over the Minnesota Lynx on July 12.
The Sky dropped to 8-26 on the season, which places them 12th. As for the Storm, they knotted at 18-18, which places them just behind the Golden State Valkyries. The Storm will be back on the floor for a matchup against the Dallas Wings on Friday, August 22.
