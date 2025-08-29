Wings sign former Paige Bueckers teammate in dire time
The Dallas Wings enter Friday's game against the Atlanta Dream with as many as eight players on the injury report. Considering they need eight healthy players to be able to play a game, that wasn't going to work.
On Friday, the Dallas Wings announced a few roster transactions to make sure they have enough healthy players. They first re-signed Amy Okonkwo to a second 7-day hardship contract, a nice re-addition after the two-time FIBA AfroBasket MVP scored 12 points against the Seattle Storm earlier in the week.
They also signed Christyn Williams to an extreme hardship contract, which allows teams to go over the roster limit to have enough players to play a game. Hardship contracts are nothing new for the Wings, as it's the only way they've gotten through this season. Both Okonkwo and Williams are available for Sunday's game.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers leads WNBA response after Minneapolis church shooting
Christyn Williams and Paige Bueckers Reunited
Christyn Williams starred at UConn from 2018 to 2022, crossing paths with Paige Bueckers for two seasons. In Williams' four seasons with the Huskies, she averaged 14 PPG and 3.9 RPG, winning the American Conference Rookie of the Year in 2018-19, was a two-time All-AAC selection, and an All-Big East selection when UConn moved conferences.
Since college, Williams was drafted in the second round of the 2022 WNBA Draft with the 14th overall pick by the Washington Mystics, but she was waived a week after signing her rookie contract, after a knee injury required surgery. That's been life for her in the WNBA. She signed a contract with the Phoenix Mercury after the 2023 season but was waived before the 2024 season. The same thing happened with the Minnesota Lynx before this season.
Williams has experience competing with Team USA in 3x3 events, just like recent signee Serena Sundell did. Maddy Siegrist is another player with Team USA experience, something that has helped her blossom into a good player for the Wings, and it seems like the team is valuing that international play experience.
For Amy Okonkwo, she's played three games for the Wings since signing, scoring 34 total points while hitting four three-pointers. Her floor-spacing ability is what has made a big difference with the offense as a player with size at 6'2".
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers, Wings seeing injury report expand beyond belief
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.