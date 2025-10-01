3 head coach candidates for Dallas Wings after Chris Koclanes firing
The Dallas Wings are looking for a new head coach after firing Chris Koclanes after his poor 10-34 season on the job.
With Koclanes out in Dallas, the Wings will begin their search for a new head coach. Here are three people that could become Koclanes' successor:
Sandy Brondello, New York Liberty
The Liberty surprisingly let Brondello go less than a year after winning the WNBA Finals. She has a lot of favor with some of the league's top players and could be a veteran coach free agents want to play for.
She is one of the most respected coaches in the WNBA and she should be towards the top of the Wings' list when looking for candidates.
There are at least four head coach vacancies this offseason, so the Wings may need to be quick if they want Brondello.
Noelle Quinn, Seattle Storm
The Storm also made a surprise move at the head coaching spot with Quinn, who had coached in Seattle since 2019.
She was promoted from assistant to associate head coach in 2020 and became the head coach in 2021. In five seasons with the Storm, Quinn went 97-89 and made the playoffs four times.
She should be a top head coaching candidate for the Wings as they look to replace Koclanes.
Curt Miller, Dallas Wings
Miller went from the bench to the front office after nine years as a head coach in the league. His first seven years came with the Connecticut Sun, where he made two WNBA Finals appearances in 2019 and 2022.
After leaving the Sun in 2022, he joined the Los Angeles Sparks, failing to make the playoffs in either of his two seasons before parting ways.
In November of last year, Miller became the executive vice president and general manager of the team, but a return to the bench could be in line for the two-time Coach of the Year.
Miller knows the team well and can fill in the gaps on the bench while helping Paige Bueckers and the core improve.
