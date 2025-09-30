Why Dallas Wings made bold coaching decision for Paige Bueckers
The Dallas Wings are saying goodbye to head coach Chris Koclanes after just one season on the job, where the team posted a league-worst 10-34 record.
Wings general manager Curt Miller released a statement following the firing, per Clutch Points reporter Joey Mistretta.
“On behalf of the Dallas Wings, I want to thank Chris for his many and immediate contributions to the organization this past season,” Miller said in a statement. “With new team facilities being built, a youthful roster under contract, and the rights to three first round draft selections over the next two seasons, including a lottery pick in 2026, the Wings are well-positioned for future success.
“As we enter a pivotal point in our team’s future, we felt a change in leadership at this time was best for our organization. The Dallas Wings remain dedicated to their pursuit of WNBA Championships and building upon the strong culture established on and off the court.”
READ MORE: Dallas Wings phenom Paige Bueckers named to influential list by WNBA legend
Koclanes fired after one season with Wings
Koclanes replaced Latricia Trammell, who was fired after two seasons with the Wings, but it didn't work out for him either.
While Koclanes was given the opportunity to work with No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers to build a foundation for the franchise, he didn't offer any movement forward towards a solution for the long run.
Koclanes dealt with a number of injuries on the roster, including some to All-Star Arike Ogunbowale and center Li Yueru, but beyond that, he failed to produce enough success and guidance to give the team something worth celebrating going into next season.
There are some high-profile coaches on the market for the Wings to acquire this offseason, so they may want to see what they have in free agency, which is why giving Koclanes the pink slip is necessary at this moment in time.
The Wings will have a chance to begin their head coaching search immediately going into the 2026 WNBA season and beyond.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Offseason.