Analyst believes potential No. 1 pick could be 'perfect fit' for Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings may be experiencing a delayed start to the 2026 WNBA season, but they have to operate as if the draft will happen on time, if not sooner.
Occupying the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row gives the Wings the pick of the litter. The Lead writer Dwayne Marcus believes that is Spanish center Awa Fam.
"At the top of this year’s draft, for the second year in a row, is the Dallas Wings. Last season, they selected Paige Bueckers with the first pick in the draft. Now, in 2026, they have an opportunity to secure their guard-big tandem of the future. There are a lot of questions the Wings need to answer, and their roster needs all the help it can get. However, Dallas’ largest area of need is in the frontcourt," Marcus wrote.
Wings can fix frontcourt problems with Awa Fam
In order to succeed in today's WNBA, a team needs a strong center to build around. The Wings have Li Yueru, but she is a free agent, which leaves that spot open for the team to address either in free agency or the draft.
"Vegas has A'ja Wilson. Minnesota has Napheesa Collier. New York has Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. Phoenix has Alyssa Thomas (technically). Indiana has Aliyah Boston," Marcus wrote.
"Even if we look at the up-and-coming teams in the league, they have players who can potentially get to that point. Washington has Kiki Iriafen. Chicago has Angel Reese. Then there’s LA and Seattle that have multiple frontcourt players that fit the bill. LA has Cam Brink, Dearica Hamby, and Azura Stevens. Meanwhile, Seattle has Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor, and Dominique Malonga. Dallas has yet to find that player. But in 2026, that could change."
Fam has a lot of potential at just 19 years old and she may be the right co-star next to Paige Bueckers in Dallas.
