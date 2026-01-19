Analyst makes bold Paige Bueckers prediction that should please Dallas Wings fans
Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers is going into her second WNBA season fresh off of winning Rookie of the Year honors.
However, Bueckers might be going for more lucrative hardware in 2026. The Athletic insider Ben Pickman believes the Wings point guard could be the league's Most Valuable Player in the 2026 season.
"The WNBA MVP award essentially has been earmarked to particular players for more than half a decade. Since 2018, Breanna Stewart or A’ja Wilson has taken home the honor six of the eight seasons, with Jonquel Jones (2021) and Elena Delle Donne (2019) as the outliers. But the league has too much talent to just write in either Stewart or Wilson for the trophy yet again. I predict someone else will win the award for the first time," Pickman wrote.
"Napheesa Collier has finished second in MVP voting the past two seasons, and her candidacy was seemingly derailed by an August ankle injury. She would have been the likeliest first-timer, but her injuries might impact her early-season production.
"Nevertheless, Alyssa Thomas has been a top-five finisher for four consecutive years and is poised to build on her first season in Phoenix, which resulted in the Mercury’s WNBA Finals appearance. It also seems like a matter of when, not if, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers will take home league MVP awards and snap a decade-plus-long streak without a guard winning MVP. For now, I’ll take Bueckers."
READ MORE: Sophie Cunningham claps back at WNBA fan defending Wings star Paige Bueckers
Bueckers predicted to win MVP
Bueckers, 24, averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game in 36 appearances for the Wings in the 2025 campaign. She showed flashes of why she was chosen as the number one overall pick and began a career that could go down in history.
The best part about Becker's is that she's only going to get better. The sky is truly the limit for what she can achieve with the Wings.
If Bueckers can continue to get better, the Wings have a great chance to become a championship contender with her leading the offense and the team at-large.
READ MORE: Wings' Paige Bueckers' status for FIBA World Cup qualifiers unknown
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.