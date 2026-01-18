Sophie Cunningham claps back at WNBA fan defending Wings star Paige Bueckers
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham knows when to stay silent and when to speak up regarding her on-court play.
Even as the off-season is in full swing, Cunningham still has a bit of fire under her, even when it means she is fiery toward comments on social media.
The latest example caught Cunningham off guard when she posted a new TikTok, which saw a fan attempt to troll her with a digital jab toward her and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.
The video was a sequence from a game between the Wings and Fever this past season, which saw a well-executed play where Cunningham pick-pocketed Bueckers for an eventual basket.
One TikTok user took issue with the video and wrote to Cunningham in the comments in a failed attempt to troll her.
Sophie Cunningham Argues With Fan Relating To Paige Bueckers Play
"Kinda looks like a foul," the fan wrote.
Cunningham decided to retaliate.
"I’ll show you what a foul REALLY is," Cunningham wrote back.
Obviously, the conversation died there but it clearly demonstrated Cunningham's ability to not let trolls get to her, even at the expense of Bueckers.
Cunningham called out a discrepancy with how WNBA officials handle Bueckers, calling it out on her Show Me Something podcast this past August.
"But like, I love Paige to death," Cunningham said. "Do not get me wrong, I think she's a hell of a player, and would love to play with her one day. But those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night. Like, you literally couldn't touch her. Couldn't touch her. And that s*** is so annoying to me. And if you're gonna do that, give it to our guards. I just hate the inconsistency."
Even though Bueckers and Cunningham have mutual respect for one another, WNBA officiating is still a problem.
Whether it's phantom fouls, blown lane violations, or unnecessary fines for speaking out against the referees, all three issues are still prevelant that are ultimately hurting the game rather than helping it.
If there is a WNBA season, though, Bueckers and Cunningham are going to be two of the biggest names throughout the entire league. Both are polarizing in their own way, even though Cunningham is arguably a little bit more outspoken than Bueckers for better or for worse.
The latest TikTok example, though, shows Cunningham's true personality. No filter. No apologies, and someone whose word is powerful enough to influence an entire fanbase.
