Arike Ogunbowale may have played her last game with the Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings shooting guard Arike Ogunbowale has been exceptional since she arrived in the league out of Notre Dame.
Through seven seasons in the league, Arike Ogunbowale has become a franchise cornerstone for the Wings, but that could change this offseason. Clutch Points contributor Jess Koffie recently conducted a mock expansion draft where Arike Ogunbowale was the number one overall pick going to the Portland Fire.
"Portland opens its franchise history by choosing certainty in its most volatile form. Arike Ogunbowale is a player who thrives under pressure, whose confidence does not waver with defensive attention or game context. By the conclusion of the 2025 season, her reputation as a fearless scorer was fully cemented. She does not wait for games to come to her; she seizes them, often decisively," Koffie wrote.
"For an expansion franchise, this kind of presence is invaluable. Ogunbowale provides an immediate identity anchor. Portland knows, from its very first pick, that it will be a team unafraid of difficult possessions. Late-clock situations, stalled offensive sets, and hostile environments all become manageable when the ball is in the hands of a player comfortable with responsibility."
Ogunbowale could leave Wings in expansion draft
Losing Ogunbowale would put the Wings officially in the Paige Bueckers era. Given the fact that Azzi Fudd is the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft, it may be the right time for the Wings to move on from Ogunbowale.
Regardless whether she goes first, second, or 24th, there's a good chance Arike Ogunbowale ends up in one of the two expansion cities this season. She could also sign somewhere else in free agency.
Simply put, the Wings need to start imagining a future without Ogunbowale because that reality is coming sooner rather than later, whether it is this offseason or a year or two down the line.
