How Wings star Paige Bueckers had one of the most iconic moments in women's sports
Dallas Wings superstar guard Paige Bueckers has had as strong a year as any athlete can have. She led UConn to a national championship while being a First Team All-American for the third time in her college career, was selected first overall to the Wings, made the All-Star Game as a starter, won the WNBA Rookie of the Year, and made the All-WNBA Second Team. Oh, and she spent time in training camp with Team USA in preparation for the World Cup next year.
That's about as good as it gets at a personal level. While she probably wishes the Wings were better, as they went just 10-34, they won the first overall pick and have a chance to add another young star next to her.
But in a huge year for women's athletics, Paige Bueckers stands out near the top. The Athletic compiled a list of the biggest sports moments of the year for women, and naturally, Paige Bueckers was near the top.
An Iconic Ending to a Tremendous College Career
"UConn star Paige Bueckers earned the storybook ending to her collegiate career as the Huskies demolished UCLA and South Carolina in the 2025 Final Four to win their 12th title in program history. ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco had been sitting on the final call of 'the book of Bueckers', as the UConn guard had been destined for stardom for years," Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic wrote.
"Bueckers was the top recruit in a loaded 2020 high school class (one that included Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink in its top five) and immediately fulfilled that promise by winning national player of the year honors as a freshman. Her debut season ultimately ended in disappointment in the national semifinals, as the Huskies’ title drought extended to five years, and the real struggle was yet to come. Over the next three seasons, Bueckers was betrayed by her own body with multiple leg injuries and her teammates’ inability to stay healthy, causing her to delay her entrance into the WNBA and play a fifth and final year at UConn.
"The payoff came in 2025. With a healthy Azzi Fudd and freshman phenom Sarah Strong by her side, Bueckers led the Huskies to the promised land as UConn won its first championship in nine years.
"After four Final Fours and three All-American seasons, Bueckers cried on coach Geno Auriemma’s shoulder as she exited her last game with victory in hand, adding the ultimate item to her historic college resume. Eight days later, Bueckers was the obvious No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, en route to being named an All-Star, all-WNBA and rookie of the year."
