Azzi Fudd might not be the best choice for Dallas Wings' top pick
The Dallas Wings are mulling over their options for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, which includes UConn guard Azzi Fudd.
Fudd is a former teammate of Wings guard and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, but that might not mean she is the right choice to be the top selection in this year's draft.
"Right before the end of the season, the thought was that Fudd was an early second-round pick if she decided to declare for the draft. There were some rumblings of the backend of the first round, but the late surge alone wasn’t enough to get her to the first round," Winsidr contributor Michael Waterloo wrote.
"But the tournament changed that, as she immediately became in discussions to go top six if she declared. Fudd made the decision to go back to school for another year, to show that she is healthy, and get another year of high-level experience under her belt as the option for UConn. Yes, Sarah Strong helps. As do Kayleigh Heckle, KK Arnold, Serah William, and, well, you get the picture."
Fudd gets chance to showcase alpha abilities
The Wings are hoping to add another strong piece next to Bueckers, but Fudd might not unlock as much potential with the No. 1 overall pick.
Awa Fam or Lauren Betts have more upside in being a No. 1 option, even if the Wings don't need either of them to be.
The fit Fudd has with the Wings isn't a bad one, but maybe not for the No. 1 overall pick. There's a chance the Wings could trade the top selection and move down a few spots. If Fudd is available at No. 3 or 4 and the Wings are on the clock, that could be the chance to reunite her with Bueckers in the backcourt.
