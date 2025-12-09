Why Dallas Wings should pair Paige Bueckers with this top prospect
The Dallas Wings are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, where they will look to give Paige Bueckers a co-star to work with for many years to come.
While many are clamoring the Wings to take someone in the frontcourt like Awa Fam or Lauren Betts from UCLA, the team might benefit from adding another guard like TCU's Olivia Miles.
"Last year, there was one guarantee in the draft: Paige Bueckers was going No. 1 overall. After that, Olivia Miles was the name that most had going second until Dominique Malonga started gaining momentum as the draft got closer," Winsidr contributor Michael Waterloo wrote.
"At worst, though, Miles wasn’t going to drop further than No. 3 in the draft, which is why it was surprising when Miles not only said that she was returning to college for another season, but was transferring away from Notre Dame to TCU.
"... Through five games, Miles is averaging 18.4 points per game (PPG) on 49.1 percent shooting. While yes, her eFG% has dipped to 53.3 percent, her assist rate has climbed up to 35.8 percent as a go-to facilitator for the Horned Frogs. As of this filing, Miles is one of four players in all of the country with a Win Shares value higher than 2.0."
Miles could join Wings
Miles' decision to stay in college for one more season affords her the chance to be a top pick and the Wings could have a 1-2 punch in the backcourt if they doubled down on another guard.
There is a good chance Miles ends up as the best prospect of the draft class and the Wings are at a point in their rebuild where they cannot be too picky about positioning. If they wanted to take the best player available and go from there, Miles could be their pick.
The WNBA Draft is scheduled for April.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.