Broadcaster believes Jose Fernandez will 'quickly win' over Wings
The Dallas Wings announced their decision to hire Jose Fernandez as their next head coach. They need someone to provide stability at a position that hasn't seen much of it the last few years, as they haven't had a coach last longer than two seasons since 2018. Considering Fernandez was at the University of South Florida for 25 years, chances are high that he can lead a team to success.
Someone who has called a lot of his games is Debbie Antonelli, who has broadcasted basketball games for ESPN and CBS. She gave a statement regarding the hire, and seems to be a big fan.
"Congratulations to Curt Miller and the Dallas Wings on hiring Jose Fernandez as their next head coach. Coach Fernandez will build relationships, run a dynamic offense and think creatively with personnel to put the players in the best position to succeed. He will quickly win the trust of the team and the fan base with his hoops IQ, his passion and his winning character," Antonelli said, via the Dallas Wings X/Twitter page.
Fernandez was a finalist for the job last year before Curt Miller went in the direction of Chris Koclanes, so there was already some familiarity there. Koclanes crashed and burned in his first time as the head coach, going just 10-34, which was tied for the worst record in the WNBA. That's why the Wings wanted to prioritize someone with head coaching experience, and it's hard to find someone with more experience than Fernandez.
USF went to 9 of the last 13 NCAA Tournaments because of the help of Fernandez, which is an incredibly difficult thing to do at that school. He's also great friends with UConn's Geno Auriemma, and coached against Paige Bueckers a few times, which should only help with the familiarity.
Hire of Jose Fernandez Being Constantly Praised
Antonelli is far from the only person who has praised this hire, as the Wings have been posting plenty of quotes from people commending the hire, including the Executive Director of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association, Danielle Donehew,
"Jose Fernandez has built a successful program at USF which has repeatedly demonstrated that it can compete with the toughest of opponents. I am confident that he will build a program that is equally successful in Dallas."
Dallas would just like to get back to the playoffs. They've won one playoff series since they moved to Dallas before the 2016 season. Paige Bueckers has the talent to lead them there, but the roster needs to build up around her.
