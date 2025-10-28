Paige Bueckers could team up with WNBA star Angel Reese for 'really big announcement'
Social media is abuzz across the WNBA community, especially when it comes to the superstar vibe Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers possess.
The pair have remained friends for quite some time despite being a year apart professionally. Each has commented on the other's Instagram posts and played against one another. Now, according to Reese, their friendship is going to take a gradual next step while their popularity continues to soar.
Upon answering questions from her followers and fans during a recent TikTok Live, Reese revealed what she and Bueckers are up to this offseason. After doing so, she reassured her audience that, despite playing for different teams, her relationship with Bueckers is set to enter new territory .
Angel Reese Sends Encouraging Words To Paige Bueckers
“Me and Paige [Bueckers] actually have something really big coming up together," Reese said. "Stay tuned.”
While it is difficult to speculate what the pair could be up to next, Bueckers has starred in movie trailers, and Reese has appeared in fashion shows while hosting her own podcast. It's unclear whether one of these possibilities comes to fruition, but given how much bigger the podcast space is becoming, them co-hosting a show together seems like a project Reese would pursue.
"I’ve known Paige for a long time," Reese said over All-Star Weekend. "We were the No. 1 and No. 2 players in our class, so we’ve been in a relationship for a really long time,”
Both the Wings and Sky have had their struggles as of late. The Wings opted to make a key change with the hiring of new coach Jose Fernandez, while the Sky held onto Tyler Marsh despite finishing with an identical mark at 10-34 by season's end.
The WNBA offseason rolls on, though, as much uncertainty about the league's future still remains. But what hasn't seemed to fade is the friendship between Bueckers and Reese, who both have quickly seemed to realize that their celebrity status on social media could carry them farther than just their basketball attributes.
Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how the pair will remain in the public eye as Reese kept her comments about Bueckers brief. Meanwhile, Bueckers has remained relatively silent on any plans with Reese as the anticipation for an announcement continues to take shape.
