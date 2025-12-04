Candace Parker shares opinion on Dallas Wings' top pick
The Dallas Wings are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, where they could select UConn guard Azzi Fudd to pair with her former teammate and current girlfriend Paige Bueckers.
Fudd is the highest-profile prospect of the incoming rookie class and her addition to the Wings would give them a potentially lethal backcourt for many years to come. However, WNBA legend Candace Parker would rather Fudd be taken by the Minnesota Lynx with the No. 2 overall pick.
“I think for Azzi I would probably love to see her with Minnesota,” Parker said h/t Clutch Points reporter Zachary Draves. “Minnesota would be great. I think that the action and your coming into a team that’s already really good. I think the Storm would be another intriguing place to live, but we don’t get to determine. This isn’t about what Azzi wants, it’s about what’s best for Dallas.”
Candace Parker reveals Wings preference for top pick
While Fudd is an option for the Wings, TCU point guard Olivia Miles is another player for the team to look at. There are slight concerns over the fit between her and Bueckers, but Parker thinks the two can co-exist.
“And their different dynamics,” Parker said of Miles and Bueckers. “Like Paige is a scoring guard that facilitates and is a great passer. But Olivia is just straight up like gonna get you in your offense and push pace, hit you with some nice passes.”
The Wings will have a long time before they have to come up with a verdict on what to do with the No. 1 overall pick, especially if the league and player's association are unable to come up with a new collective bargaining agreement by their new deadline of Jan. 9.
The WNBA Draft is currently scheduled for the middle of April.
