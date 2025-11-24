Dallas Wings bring up Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers for trade talk about first pick
The Dallas Wings once again have the first overall pick after winning the 2026 Draft Lottery on Sunday evening. The 2026 WNBA Draft isn't scheduled until Monday, April 13th, so there is a lot of time for the Wings to evaluate the draft class, but also explore other options for the pick.
Could the Dallas Wings explore trading the first overall pick? It's certainly not out of the question, and Wings GM Curt Miller is at least open to the idea.
Drake Keeler of IX Sports reported that Wings GM Curt Miller said he he "already received more calls about potential trades for the #1 pick in the upcoming draft than he did in the lead-up to the 2025 draft." But a lot of that is due to the talent available at the top of the draft.
"The Cailtin Clark draft, there was not going to be a trade, Paige [Bueckers] was not going to be traded, but it will be interesting, and it makes our job fun to listen to those phone calls that come in for the #1 pick. And we'll do what's best for our franchise." Miller said.
Miller is saying that every team knew that they wouldn't have traded the Paige Bueckers pick last year, and the Indiana Fever wouldn't have traded the Caitlin Clark pick. Those were generational superstars from the moment they entered college, and the star power and popularity alone would've made it hard to trade those picks. The Indiana Fever are the most popular team in the WNBA because of Clark, and no team saw more social media growth this year than the Wings because of Bueckers.
Why The Wings Should Consider Trading the First Pick
As of now, there is no player that is a lock to go first overall, but there are plenty of players who could be considered, including Lauren Betts, Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd, Ta'Niya Latson, and Olivia Miles. If it stays like that all year, and unless the Wings fall in love with a particular player, trading down a few spots may be a great opportunity to gain future draft capital.
If they enter the draft saying "We'd be happy with any of these three players," they should trade back to the third pick, if the opportunity presents itself and the capital makes sense.
They could also use the pick to trade for a readymade star. A lot of players around the WNBA are entering free agency this offseason, which Miller says having Bueckers and the first pick will be a huge draw in free agency, but the Wings can also be aggressive in trades because of the pick.
