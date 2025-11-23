Dallas Wings win WNBA Draft lottery, will pick No. 1 for second straight year
The Dallas Wings are celebrating after getting the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft for the second consecutive year.
Here's a look at how the lottery shook out:
No. 5 - Chicago Sky
The Sky acquired this pick with a trade that also involved the Connecticut Sun. They will have a chance to add a top prospect to team up with Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
No. 4 - Washington Mystics
The Mystics selected Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen in the top five last year and have a chance to add to their core.
No. 3 - Seattle Storm
The Storm made a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks to get the pick and they will have a chance to build with Sonia Raman's squad.
No. 2 - Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx made a trade with the Sky to acquire the pick and now the best team in the regular season will have a chance to add a top selection to their core.
No. 1 - Dallas Wings
For the second year in a row, the Wings claim the top selection in the draft. They were the favorite to get the top pick at 42 percent and the draft order went the exact way the odds were supposed to go.
Now, general manager Curt Miller and head coach Jose Fernandez will have to figure out what to do with the selection between taking UCLA center Lauren Betts or Spanish big Awa Fam.
This is the third time in franchise history that the Wings have picked at the No. 1 spot. They selected Texas center Charli Collier with the top selection in the 2021 WNBA Draft and chose UConn star Paige Bueckers at No. 1 a year ago.
The WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place in April after the women's college basketball season.
