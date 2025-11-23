Dallas Wings On SI

Dallas Wings win WNBA Draft lottery, will pick No. 1 for second straight year

The Dallas Wings are on top of the WNBA Draft lottery once again.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings are celebrating after getting the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft for the second consecutive year.

Here's a look at how the lottery shook out:

No. 5 - Chicago Sky

The Sky acquired this pick with a trade that also involved the Connecticut Sun. They will have a chance to add a top prospect to team up with Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

No. 4 - Washington Mystics

The Mystics selected Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen in the top five last year and have a chance to add to their core.

No. 3 - Seattle Storm

The Storm made a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks to get the pick and they will have a chance to build with Sonia Raman's squad.

Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings
Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Paige Bueckers praised by Cooper Flagg after support at recent Mavericks games

No. 2 - Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx made a trade with the Sky to acquire the pick and now the best team in the regular season will have a chance to add a top selection to their core.

No. 1 - Dallas Wings

For the second year in a row, the Wings claim the top selection in the draft. They were the favorite to get the top pick at 42 percent and the draft order went the exact way the odds were supposed to go.

Now, general manager Curt Miller and head coach Jose Fernandez will have to figure out what to do with the selection between taking UCLA center Lauren Betts or Spanish big Awa Fam.

This is the third time in franchise history that the Wings have picked at the No. 1 spot. They selected Texas center Charli Collier with the top selection in the 2021 WNBA Draft and chose UConn star Paige Bueckers at No. 1 a year ago.

The WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place in April after the women's college basketball season.

READ MORE: Paige Bueckers keeps up busy schedule with courtside appearance at major NBA game

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News