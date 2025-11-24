Dallas Wings could make Paige Bueckers really happy if they follow WNBA mock draft
The Dallas Wings are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
For the second year in a row, the draft begins with a decision for the Wings, but it isn't as crystal clear as taking Paige Bueckers. However, general manager Curt Miller may still decide to take a guard out of UConn in Azzi Fudd, which is what ESPN insider Michael Voepel suggests in a post-lottery mock draft.
"In victories over Michigan on Friday and Utah on Sunday, Fudd scored a combined 55 points on 58.1% shooting. For the season, she is averaging 21.0 points per game on 51.1% shooting overall and 54.8% from behind the arc. Fudd has dealt with injuries in her career, but provided she stays healthy, she is an offensive standout who will be highly valued in the WNBA," Voepel wrote.
Fudd goes to Wings in mock draft
The other options for the Wings include UCLA center Lauren Betts and Spanish center Awa Fam, but the team might feel that Fudd is the best prospect of the three.
If Fudd continues to play at the level she's been at for the first few games of the season, it will be hard to pass up on her and Bueckers reuniting in the backcourt. Fudd is shooting at an incredibly efficient pace, making more shots than she is missing.
It will be intriguing to see if Fudd will be able to match that energy all season long, but there's a chance she could come back down to earth when UConn faces stiffer competition during the season.
A lot of the Wings' draft plans could change based on how the team navigates free agency. If free agent shooting guard Arike Ogunbowale is retained, it might make more sense to go for a center in the draft. If Li Yueru comes back, the Wings might feel Fudd is a better choice.
There's a long time between now and April's draft, but the Wings certainly have some decisions to make.
