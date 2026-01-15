Dallas Wings have to be strategic in free agency frenzy
The Dallas Wings and the rest of the WNBA would be having free agency discussions if there wasn't a new collective bargaining agreement coming around the corner.
Instead, the best women's basketball players in the world are playing in unrivaled down in South Florida and are pondering the future of the league and its free agency. Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper spoke with Front Office Sports about what the top WNBA players are discussing with potential new contracts and a CBA on the way.
"It's really not recruiting," Copper said via Front Office Sports reporter Annie Costabile. "Yesterday after practice we just sat in the locker room and talked general free agency, where we thought people would go, what teams we thought would break up, what people are chasing, what are you looking for. … We all kind of play GM with each other."
Wings chatting up potential free agency
The Wings have several players participating in Unrivaled at the moment, including last year's number one overall pick Paige Bueckers, who might be the biggest draw for the Wings in free agency.
Other players around the WNBA should want to play with Bueckers, who is coming off of a rookie of the year campaign and may be the rising star for women's basketball in the coming years.
Bueckers should have the chance to compete for several championships in her WNBA career, especially if she has the right players on her team. It remains to be seen if Bueckers is participating in these conversations or the recruiting of other players. But in the meantime, it's clear that the rest of the league is anticipating what's to come.
This means if the Wings aren't doing their own conversations, they are falling behind, and that is something they cannot afford to do after two consecutive years of finishing at the bottom of the standings.
