How Dallas Wings' draft selection could impact Arike Ogunbowale's WNBA free agency
The Dallas Wings face a few major decisions this offseason, whenever that offseason might be. The CBA negotiations have delayed things like the start of free agency, but that isn't stopping teams from making plans for the 2026 season.
The two biggest decisions the Wings have to make could go hand-in-hand. No one knows when free agency will start, but the 2026 WNBA Draft is still scheduled for April 13th as of now. And with Arike Ogunbowale set to enter free agency and the Wings holding the first pick in the draft, that could create an interesting scenario.
Dallas has a lot of options to consider at the top of the draft. This isn't like the past few years with a talent like Paige Bueckers or Caitlin Clark sitting there. The selection seems like it'll come down to UConn's Azzi Fudd, UCLA's Lauren Betts, and Spain's Awa Fam.
Fam and Betts are both centers, but they are a lot different. Fam is younger, more athletic, less proven, but may have the higher ceiling. Betts has been dominant in college, but she doesn't have the same proverbial upside. Fudd, however, is an elite wing threat who has been one of the best shooters in women's college basketball. She led the country in three-point shooting last year at 43.6%, and she's even higher this year at 48.2% on higher volume.
It helps that Fudd has familiarity with Wings star Paige Bueckers already, as the two won a national championship together at UConn last year, and they have been publicly dating for a while. However, the addition of Fudd could mean the removal of Arike Ogunbowale, per EJ Arocho of Let's Fantasy Game and PGH.
"If Dallas drafts Azzi #1, I don’t see Arike sticking around. That would almost certainly be a [Bueckers and Fudd] backcourt immediately.
I would love to see Arike in one of the expansion cities, however. They could build around fearless, clutch scoring prowess."
Fudd would be a much smoother fit alongside Bueckers, as Ogunbowale isn't a great catch-and-shoot threat. And when you have an on-ball talent like Bueckers, it's important to surround her with as much spacing as possible. Ogunbowale had her worst season in the WNBA this year, which could've been chalked up to bad coaching from Chris Koclanes, but she could also just not be the cleanest fit next to Bueckers, and Bueckers has to be the priority moving forward.
