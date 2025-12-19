Wings may have new top rival in WNBA soon
The Dallas Wings are the only team located in the Lone Star State in the WNBA, but that's about to change very soon.
According to ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is in talks with the league to purchase and relocate the Connecticut Sun to the Space City to bring back the Houston Comets, who were an original franchise in the WNBA from 1997-2008.
"Houston Rockets ownership is in substantive talks with the Connecticut Sun over the potential purchase and relocation of the WNBA franchise, sources told ESPN this week," Shelburne wrote.
"The discussions have been described as "positive," and Rockets ownership has improved its offer to a number the Sun might find acceptable, a source close to the situation said."
Wings could have company in Texas soon
Chron reporter Michael Shapiro confirmed the report and said the move would happen for the 2027 season if it were to take place. It will cost Fertitta "north" of $250 million to purchase the team and they would play their games at the Toyota Center, where the Rockets play. They will also share a practice facility with the Rockets.
The WNBA has always had one team in Texas, but there hasn't been much overlap. The Comets joined the league as an original franchise in 1997 and the San Antonio Silver Stars relocated from Utah in 2003.
The Comets folded in 2008 and the Wings came to the state from Tulsa in 2016. After 2017, the Stars moved to Sin City to become the Las Vegas Aces.
Now, there's a chance for two teams to occupy the state of Texas, which could formulate a natural rivalry between the Wings and Comets. Something the league needs more of is rivalries and this offers a unique opportunity for the Wings to enter one that could shape the WNBA for years to come.
