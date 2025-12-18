Why Lauren Betts could be Paige Bueckers' co-star for Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings could select UCLA center Lauren Betts with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
If they do, they will be taking the best rim protector in the draft and she could be one of the best in the WNBA next season.
"Betts was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last season largely because she was the best rim protector in the country," CBS Sports contributor Jack Maloney wrote.
"Her size and length allows her to swallow up opponents in the post, and she has excellent timing when arriving from the weak side. Despite challenging so many shots, she rarely fouls -- in her four seasons in college she has never averaged more than 1.9 fouls per game -- which allows her to stay on the floor.
"Defenders have more to deal with in the WNBA -- defensive three-second rule, better and more athletic opponents, etc. -- but Betts' rim protection will immediately translate to the professional level. She has the size and defensive instincts to control the paint for a team for years to come."
READ MORE: Why Dallas Wings shouldn't select Azzi Fudd with No. 1 overall pick
Betts could solve Wings' problem
Betts will have the chance to be the primary defender for whichever team she joins next season. If it is the Wings, she would replace Li Yueru, who is a free agent and can sign with any team.
Free agency will have a large impact on what the Wings end up doing in the draft. Once that is taken care of, the muddiness of the No. 1 overall pick will clear up.
Before free agency and the draft can take place, the league needs to agree with the Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement. The two sides have agreed to come to a resolution by Jan. 9.
READ MORE: Wings star Paige Bueckers is ready for first taste of the Unrivaled League
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.