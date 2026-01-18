Dallas Wings receive bad news on $48 million project
The Dallas Wings were supposed to move into a new practice facility in March, but it seems that those plans have hit a snag. Instead of opening in Far West Oak Cliff in a few months, it seems that it will now open in March 0f 2027.
Dallas Wings CEO Bibb spoke with the Dallas Morning News this week, where he revealed that construction still hasn't even started due to delays in the city of Dallas. The facility, which is estimated to cost roughly $48.6 million, is the latest in a series of delays for the Wings. The arena they're supposed to be playing in, Memorial Auditorium, won't be refurbished for WNBA games until 2027 as well.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed that we’re not getting ready to move into two facilities that we thought we were going to be moving into when we signed the agreement,” Bibb told Myah Taylor. “But I do believe in the city and its leadership. And I do believe in the vision of what the city has for the next decade downtown.”
City manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert also issued a statement through her spokesperson. “We continue to have active and positive discussions to deliver on the Dallas Wings’ vision for their practice facility within the city’s current project budget and the agreed upon amended timeline. I look forward to briefing the Dallas City Council after the completion of the negotiations and final agreement.”
This obviously is not the timeline that the Wings wanted to be on. They know they have a big offseason coming up as they look to surround Paige Bueckers with the best possible talent, and they'll have a lot of spending space available in free agency whenever it opens.
That's being held up by the CBA negotiations that remain ongoing. The deadline for negotiations was already extended twice, and now they're in a stalemate with the last deadline coming and going about a week ago.
It would be easier to sell the vision of the team and attract free agents with the practice facility already in place. But the Wings will just have to lett free agents know what's happening and sell playing alongside Paige Bueckers as the main point.
