Paige Bueckers, Breeze blown out by Vinyl in Unrivaled action
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers got off to a strong start to Unrivaled League action, as her expansion team, Breeze, started the season 2-0 with some impressive wins before they lost to the defending Unrivaled champion, Rose BC. They had a chance to bounce back on Saturday night against Vinyl BC. They did not bounce back.
Vinyl BC ran away with the game, 81-66. And the score didn't even feel that close. Vinyl went up by 11 just a minute into the second quarter, and they never looked back. By halftime, Vinyl was up 50-30, and the game essentially felt over.
Paige Bueckers was still productive and scored 38% of her team's points, putting up 25 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds on 9/20 shooting. She also kept her hopes alive for Unrivaled's $50k free throw challenge by going 3/3 at the line, bringing her to 11/11 for the season. It wasn't her most efficient game, but it's clear Breeze's defense wasn't good enough to win this game.
Her other teammates were just fine. Rickea Jackson had 13 points on 3/8 shooting, while Dominique Malonga also had 13 points on 6/13 shooting. Malonga came down with 9 rebounds, but she also had 5 turnovers, which is disappointing for a big. Off the bench, Kate Martin had 8 points, and Cameron Brink had 7 on 2/7 shooting.
Those performances weren't anywhere near good enough to beat Vinyl, as Rhyne Howard had a dominant 30 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals on 10/18 shooting. She was accompanied by Dearica Hamby (21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals) and Brittney Griner off the bench (17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks).
Breeze will get a chance to bounce back on Monday night against Mist BC. That'll give Bueckers a look at two of her Dallas Wings teammates from this year, Li Yueru and Arike Ogunbowale.
Mist is 3-1 to start the season, and they're coming off a 79-65 win over the Lunar Owls. Yueru had a great game off the bench in that win, putting up 13 points and 4 rebounds. Ogunbowale, meanwhile, was a little disappointing, finishing with just 2 points on 1/11 shooting, but she did have five assists.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.