Dallas Wings remain last in latest WNBA power rankings
The Dallas Wings are limping towards the end of the WNBA season and things are looking bleak for the team in the Lone Star State.
CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney conducted a recent power rankings where the Wings came in dead last as they have lost eight consecutive games.
"The Wings have now lost seven in a row and 12 of their last 13 to sink into last place," Maloney wrote.
"As their frustrating season comes to a close, rookie sensation Paige Bueckers channeled Steph Curry with a message to her teammates and fans: "I remember Steph Curry, before the Warriors became the Warriors, he tweeted out like, 'Just stick with us. We're going to figure it out.' That's the message... I just have this undying belief in it."
READ MORE: Minnesota Lynx coach praises Paige Bueckers after destroying Dallas Wings
Wings come in dead last
The Wings finished out the bottom five with the Los Angeles Sparks, Connecticut Sun, Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky. The New York Liberty, Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever rode the middle while the Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury, Atlanta Dream, Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx were the top five.
The Lynx are clearly the league's top team as the only squad to win 32 games. The next-highest team has 26 wins, so it's a sign that they are far and away the best team in the WNBA.
The Wings, unfortunately, are on the opposite end of the spectrum and need to try and salvage one or two of the final three games on their schedule in order to go into the offseason with something to cheer about.
The Wings have three games left, two of which come on the road against the Valkyries on Sep. 4 and Sparks on Sep. 7 before coming back home to finish the season against the Mercury on Sep. 11.
Tipoff for the matchup against the Valkyries is set for 9 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: New Paige Bueckers injury pops up as short-handed Wings get ready for Lynx
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.