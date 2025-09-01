New Paige Bueckers injury pops up as short-handed Wings get ready for Lynx

Game Status Report: @DallasWings at Minnesota Lynx

Sept. 1 – Target Center

Paige Bueckers – Probable (Left Calf)

Luisa Geiselsöder – Out (Right Shoulder)

Ty Harris – Out (Left Knee)

Aziaha James – Doubtful (Right Ankle)

Haley Jones – Out (Right Knee)

Arike Ogunbowale – Out… pic.twitter.com/AYkJ4kkWek