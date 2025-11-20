Dallas Wings run it back for WNBA Draft lottery representative
The WNBA Draft Lottery is being held on Sunday night, and the Dallas Wings have the best odds to land the first pick. They jumped up last year to land the first pick, which got them Paige Bueckers, the first bright moment for the franchise in what felt like a year.
The top of the 2026 WNBA Draft doesn't have a readymade superstar like Bueckers at first glance, but it does feature talents such as Spain's Awa Fam and Lauren Betts from UCLA. On hopes of running it back and landing the first pick again, the Wings have announced that Maddy Siegrist will once again be the representative at the Lottery.
Siegrist represented the Wings last year when they jumped from tied for second to first, so she was clearly good luck once. Why not see if she can bring back the first overall pick once again?
Siegrist is coming off a big third season in the WNBA, averaging 12.7 PPG and 4.3 RPG. She was the 3rd overall pick out of Villanova in 2023, and it's taken some time for her to get in a groove. She didn't start any games as a rookie and only averaged 3,7 PPG, but then jumped to 9.4 PPG in her second season.
Who Could Win the First Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft?
As we saw with the NBA Draft Lottery this year, anything is possible in terms of winning the lottery. The Dallas Mavericks jumped from 11th to 1st which got them Cooper Flagg. That gave the city of Dallas the first overall pick in the two primary basketball leagues in the same year, both of them being two generational players. The WNBA Draft Lottery doesn't have as many teams, but anyone is capable of winning the first pick.
The Wings have the best odds to win the first pick with a 42% chance, and they can't fall further than third overall. The Minnesota Lynx have the second best odds at 26.1% due to a trade last year with the Chicago Sky, and them landing the first pick would be crazy for the WNBA, as they finished with the best record in the league this year.
The Seattle Storm have the third highest odds at 16.7% due to a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks last year. The Washington Mystics (9.7%) and the Sky (5.5%, via the Connecticut Sun) are the other two teams capable of winning the first pick.
