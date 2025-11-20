Paige Bueckers gives humorous take about possibly playing against girlfriend in WNBA
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers isn't just a talented rising star on the court, but off it, her infectious personality shines through.
Bueckers is in a highly publicized relationship with former UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd. It is inevitable that Fudd will make her transition to the WNBA next spring, which means questions about the pair are certainly going to be inevitable as the season draws closer.
Comments about Bueckers possibly facing off against her girlfriend and ex-teammate recently resurfaced. Bueckers, who enters her sophomore season next year, was candid about the arrangement should it transpire.
"Yeah, well, first of all, she’s really not that good at talking trash, so I don’t think she’d have to worry about that," Bueckers told Glamour Magazine in September. She would say she would mess with me, but I think I’m obviously more [competitive]."
Meanwhile, Fudd had a slightly differing opinion.
"I would just mess with her, but at the same time, when you talk trash to her or mess with her, she gets in another zone and then there’s no stopping her," Fudd said in August. So I don't know what I would do."
Fudd added that regardless of whether they were teammates or rivals, it would rekindle a competitive spirit not seen since their high school playing days.
"I definitely would love to play with [Bueckers] again; at the same time, I’d love to play against her. I think it's kind of a win-win," Fudd said. "There’s no bad option."
At the end of the day, the mutual respect between the two from a competitive standpoint is still very strong despite their close connection to one another.
"I would mess with her, and then she’d get annoyed and irritated," Bueckers said. "Yeah, we haven’t played against each other since high school, so I really don’t know how that will go."
In a matter of months, much will play out between the two and fans will get to see whether or not a friendly rivalry will be formed or if the two former teammates will actually get a chance to reunite once again on sport's biggest stage: the WNBA.
Nonetheless, though, both of them have very polarizing and interesting personalities, which would make for some fun interactions on and off the court. Without a shadow of a doubt, it would want the WNBA fan base craving much to be desired between the two as they are two of the most well-liked players in women's basketball to date.
