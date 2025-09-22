Dallas Wings should consider same move as Seattle Storm
The Seattle Storm just barely squeaked into the playoffs at 23-21, where they lost in the first round to the red-hot Las Vegas Aces, taking the series to three games. Seems like a solid season, right? Well, apparently not, because the Storm dismissed their ENTIRE coaching staff on Sunday, including head coach Noelle Quinn, who had four winning seasons of the five she spent in Seattle.
However, when she was following a tenure that saw two championships in three years, that's a lot of pressure, and Quinn couldn't quite deliver on those expectations. Must be nice to have expectations, because the Dallas Wings seem content with their coach after an abysmal season.
Chris Koclanes led the Wings to a 10-34 record despite having a superstar and another four-time All-Star in Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale. Injuries impacted the team, without question, but that doesn't excuse them from being one of the worst defenses in the WNBA. Teams shot a blistering 38.8% from three against the Wings, two full percentage points higher than the next closest team.
Fans were displeased with Chris Koclanes all season, calling for him to be fired as the losing continued, his press conferences remained frustrating, and no progress was being made. It was one thing to be 8-19 after a surprising win over the New York Liberty in late July, but they went just 2-15 the rest of the way with Bueckers playing in most of those games. That's disheartening.
What is the Biggest Need for the Wings This Offseason?
The Dallas Wings need to overhaul almost their entire roster this offseason to add shooting and perimeter defense, but easily the biggest need is a center. They didn't have anyone who was a threat down low all season, having to make an early trade for Li Yueru, who was serviceable but not great.
There are too many great centers in today's WNBA for the Wings not to try and address that this offseason. They'll have a chance in the draft, as they have a 40% chance to land the first overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. There are plenty of talented players, such as UCLA's Lauren Betts, who is 6'7", who would all be great fits in Dallas.
