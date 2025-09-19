The one reason Candace Parker can't place Paige Bueckers on All-WNBA First Team
It's WNBA award season, and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has already taken home the Rookie of the Year award. The debate will now come about whether Bueckers deserves to be on the All-WNBA teams. She had the numbers of First Team selection, averaging 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 3.9 RPG this season on good efficiency.
However, there is one thing that is keeping her from being a lock for the First Team: her team's performance. WNBA legend Candace Parker detailed that issue on the "Post Moves With Candace Parker" podcast.
“I definitely think just in terms of what you were able to put together this season that you would be on an All-W second team," Parker started. "I think the biggest surprise that sticks out to me, because I think that rookie team, it doesn’t matter. You know, wins or losses, or whatever. It’s just kind of like if you’re having an individual good season your rookie year, you’re going to get Rookie of the Year and you’re going to be on the All-Rookie team.
“All-W first team, and All-W second team, you don’t see usually players from a last place team,” Parker continued. “I think Paige Bueckers resume put together, yes, she’s capable of being on an All-W first team or All-W second team, 100%. But based on team performance, she’s the only one that is from below, I believe, out of the playoff team that was able to make the All-W team."
READ MORE: 8 former Dallas Wings players still in WNBA playoffs
Bueckers Likely to be a Second-Team Selection
It may not seem fair for the Wings' total performance to work against Bueckers making First Team, but that is often how people vote. The Wings were also dreadful, tying the worst record in the league at 10-34; it's not like they just barely missed the playoffs.
Parker made the case for Aliyah Boston to make it ahead of Bueckers, and she likely won't be the only one. It works the same way in the NBA, where team performance makes a big impact on voting for MVP and All-NBA teams. But Bueckers was so good this season that she should still land on at least the Second Team.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers joins icons in WNBA history after winning Rookie of the Year
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.