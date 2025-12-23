Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers reveals huge positive about Team USA experience
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is back in the national spotlight. Some may even say the global stage.
Bueckers is participating with Team USA's senior national team, an honor she had a chance to reflect on when speaking to reporters during a recent media scrum.
“There are so many great players here and the coaching staff as well,” Bueckers said via Dallas Hoops Journal. “To be able to be here, build relationships, compete — I think that’s the highest form of respect, is to compete.”
Bueckers said this isn't just about her resilience and perseverance to get better, but a chance to enjoy the ride of being a professional athlete, regardless of the setting.
“To continue to just be a sponge and to soak it up,” Bueckers said. “This is where you aspire to be as a basketball player at the highest level.”
Paige Bueckers Pivots Back To Basketball
Bueckers admitted that with her current R&R activities, transitioning back into basketball won't be an overnight switch, but vows it will "happen quick" when the time arises.
"My ability to stay present and really soak up each experience,” Bueckers said. “Whether it was the UConn run, my first year in Dallas as a rookie, or being here with the national team, I’ve learned to stay grateful and take nothing for granted.”
Bueckers said to enjoy the moment, she has to hone in on what makes her someone her teammates want to rally around, rather than just basketball.
“I’m trying to grow as a leader every single day,” Bueckers said. “Leadership is about using your voice, instilling confidence, holding yourself and your teammates accountable, and building relationships off the court.”
Bueckers' Wings finished 10-34 this past season. Before transitioning back to the WNBA, she wants to remind herself why she can take the steps necessary to vastly improve.
Paige Bueckers Reflects On Team USA Invite
“It’s pretty surreal,” Bueckers said of the Team USA experience. "I haven’t done anything USA Basketball since like 2019, and that feels like ages ago now. But to be back here, representing my country in a way where this is every kid’s dream — to be able to do that at the highest level on the national team and to get that invite — it meant a whole lot. It’s truly an honor.”
Bueckers will have an opportunity to use the knowledge gained as a growth period before moving to the next step of her career.
Given the way she has handled herself so far, it would not be surprising to see Bueckers come out of the experience as a much better player than previously.
