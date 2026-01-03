Wings superstar Paige Bueckers dominates Unrivaled preseason debut
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers got her first taste of Unrivaled action on Friday night, as Breeze BC faced off against the Lunar Owls in a preseason scrimmage. Breeze got the win with strong performances from Paige Bueckers, Cam Brink, and Rickea Jackson.
Bueckers, who is an investor in the league but couldn't play last year since she was still at UConn, finished with 21 points and 3 assists as the Breeze went on to win. Exact details are a little hard to come by, but here's what else we know.
Rickea Jackson hit the game-winner, Dominique Malonga had a big performance with 18 points and 9 rebounds, and Cameron Brink had 14 points and 8 rebounds. Going with two bigs in Malonga and Brink could be an interesting wrinkle that they can explore when they have a dominant scorer like Paige Bueckers.
READ MORE: Wings' Paige Bueckers surprisingly low on list of best young athletes of 2025
Aliyah Edwards had a big game for the Lunar Owls, as she ended up scoring 30 points, while Malina Mabrey had a few back-and-forths with Paige Bueckers. The Lunar Owls will have a tough battle ahead, as it was announced that Napheesa Collier will miss Unrivaled, despite being one of the co-founders of the league, as she is set to have surgery on both ankles.
Breeze has a chance to be one of the better teams in Unrivaled this year, as they enter the season second in power rankings, only behind last year's champion, Rose BC.
With Paige Bueckers coming off a phenomenal first season in the WNBA, including an All-Star Game appearance as a starter, winning Rookie of the Year, and becoming an All-WNBA Second Team selection, they're going to be a hard team to stop. This format is going to fit her playstyle perfectly, and even if she's not the greatest defender, she has rangy bigs like Cam Brink and Dominique Malonga to help make up on the back end. And with Kate Martin, Aari McDonald, and Rickea Jackson, they have additional wing/guard talent who can help ease the scoring load off of Bueckers.
READ MORE: Wings star Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink headline surging Unrivaled expansion team
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.