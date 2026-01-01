Wings star Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink headline surging Unrivaled expansion team
The Unrivaled 3x3 league is set to return to Miami for its second season, and the hype surrounding the expansion squad, Breeze BC, is headlined by the dynamic duo of Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink.
Both spoke at a recent media scrum in the lead-up to the season, as they said they were excited to finally play on the same team at the highest level.
"I haven't played with Cam since we were like 17 years old," Bueckers said. "We've always supported each other, and we've always talked about being teammates in the future...I've always enjoyed being with Cam and all that she does on the basketball court & who she is as a human."
FanSided WNBA analyst Elaine Blum, a site Co-Expert for High Post Hoops, is intrigued to see not just Bueckers and Brink play together, but also how a group of mostly WNBA phenoms will fare in a three-on-three environment.
"The talent on the roster is undeniable as well," Blum wrote in a column about a possible hurdle Breeze BC may face. "Bueckers was just named Rookie of the Year and made the All-WNBA Second Team. Malonga and Brink are two of the most promising young bigs in the game, and Rickea Jackson is already staking her claim as one of the best young forwards. Martin and McDonald may not have the same kind of star potential, but both can play a role well and contribute on both ends of the floor."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers inks 'dream collab' with recognizable toy brand
But, as Blum sees it, Bueckers, Brink, and other household names like former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin may have to carry the load for a relatively young team full of potential stars at the pro level who already made a name for themselves in college.
Easier said than done.
For Bueckers, though, Blum sees her relying on Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald to guide Bueckers along throughout the season.
"Bueckers and McDonald are the perfect point guards to put around that trio," Blum wrote. "Both can play well in a fast-paced system and push the pace with the ball in their hands. Last but not least, Martin can fill any gap. She can play tough perimeter defense, run the floor on offense, or hit threes when needed."
Breeze BC's schedule tips off next Monday, with the season lasting through Friday, Feb. 27. Given Bueckers has handled new teams before, this one may be an adjustment, but eventually, the stars will align, whether she will become the face of it.