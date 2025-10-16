Wings take All-American to pair with Paige Bueckers in post WNBA Finals mock draft
The Dallas Wings finished tied for the worst record in the WNBA this season, going 10-34, which helped secure the top odds for the first pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. They'll have a great chance to pair another young star with Paige Bueckers, who had a historic first season, winning Rookie of the Year while being named an All-Star starter and an All-WNBA Second Team selection.
Dallas has a lot of needs this offseason as they try to build the roster around Bueckers. They have 10 free agents and a lot of cap space, but any success will come from nailing their draft pick, whether it's the first pick for the second year in a row or falling somewhere else in the lottery.
Bleacher Report's Rachel Galligan ran through a post-WNBA Finals mock draft, where she has the Wings taking UCLA center Lauren Betts with the first overall pick.
"With a 10-34 record and a last-place finish this past season, the Wings have the top lottery odds at 40 percent. Expect a total roster overhaul in the offseason to go with the franchise's third head coach in three years following the firing of Chris Koclanes," Galligan wrote.
"What they do have is Paige Bueckers to build around. With potential back-to-back No. 1 picks, things might have a chance to finally turn a corner if they can play their cards right.
"Lauren Betts is a top contender as the potential top overall pick due to her elite 6'7" size paired with power, rim protection and rare mobility. Betts is one of the most efficient scorers in the country, shooting 65 percent from the floor last season for UCLA while averaging 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
"Dallas has an opportunity to snag a cornerstone big in 2026 to pair with Bueckers."
What Makes Lauren Betts a Great Fit in Dallas?
The Dallas Wings had an underwhelming center rotation this season, trotting out Li Yueru and Luisa Geiselsoder for the majority of those minutes. Yueru would be a great second center, but they need someone to play the majority of the minutes down low.
Enter (potentially) Lauren Betts, who led college basketball last season with 2.9 BPG. She'd also help with the rebounding, which was a major issue for the Wings. But her presence at 6'7" would be a huge lift to one of the worst defenses in the league, and when you're going against centers like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Natasha Howard, and rising young players like Camila Cardoso and Kiki Iriafen, it helps to have someone who can match up with them.
