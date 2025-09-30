Dallas Wings shock WNBA with dramatic head coach shakeup
It’s only Tuesday, and the WNBA offseason just got interesting. Under a week after the Dallas Wings announced they wouldn’t be making a coaching change, they did the opposite shortly after 5 p.m. ET.
Per a tweet from the Wings, they opted to part ways with now-former coach Chris Koclanes.
It’s unclear whether Koclanes was fired, but what is clear is that the Wings fanbase appears pleased with the decision, especially after they finished with a 10-34 record this past season, which marked Paige Bueckers’ rookie season after being selected No. 1 overall from UConn.
Koclanes previously was pleased with the effort his team made for much of the season, but it clearly wasn’t enough to satisfy Wings brass.
Now Dallas will have to move on quickly to find a new coach, and in a market where WNBA coaches can be fired at a given moment, it’s unclear whether the Wings will deliver a hire that can get them over the hump.
A Quick Change of Heart for the Wings
It was announced about a week ago by Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports that the Wings and the Chicago Sky weren't planning on making any staff changes this offseason. However, something clearly changed within the last week, and that's probably for the best.
Fans and players were clearly frustrated by Koclanes' coaching style and demeanor all season, with fans even calling for the team to promote assistant Nola Henry to head coach.
The biggest change that has happened in the last week is the New York Liberty dismissing head coach Sandy Brondello. She's a season removed from being the head coach of a team that won the WNBA Finals, and she was in the Finals the year before that as well. She also won a championship as the coach of the Phoenix Mercury in 2014 and is 271-181 all-time as a head coach. She has to be considered for the Wings.
The Wings will be searching for their third coach in three seasons, so it's paramount that they make the right hire this offseason. With a player as talented as Paige Bueckers on the roster, putting her in the best position possible with the best coach possible has to be the priority.
