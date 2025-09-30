Dallas Wings On SI

Dallas Wings shock WNBA with dramatic head coach shakeup

It’s time for a change in Dallas, as they decided to dismiss head coach Chris Koclanes.

Sep 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes reacts during the second half against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
It’s only Tuesday, and the WNBA offseason just got interesting. Under a week after the Dallas Wings announced they wouldn’t be making a coaching change, they did the opposite shortly after 5 p.m. ET.

Per a tweet from the Wings, they opted to part ways with now-former coach Chris Koclanes.

It’s unclear whether Koclanes was fired, but what is clear is that the Wings fanbase appears pleased with the decision, especially after they finished with a 10-34 record this past season, which marked Paige Bueckers’ rookie season after being selected No. 1 overall from UConn.

Koclanes previously was pleased with the effort his team made for much of the season, but it clearly wasn’t enough to satisfy Wings brass.

Now Dallas will have to move on quickly to find a new coach, and in a market where WNBA coaches can be fired at a given moment, it’s unclear whether the Wings will deliver a hire that can get them over the hump.

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes reacts against the Golden State Valkyries during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A Quick Change of Heart for the Wings

It was announced about a week ago by Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports that the Wings and the Chicago Sky weren't planning on making any staff changes this offseason. However, something clearly changed within the last week, and that's probably for the best.

Fans and players were clearly frustrated by Koclanes' coaching style and demeanor all season, with fans even calling for the team to promote assistant Nola Henry to head coach.

The biggest change that has happened in the last week is the New York Liberty dismissing head coach Sandy Brondello. She's a season removed from being the head coach of a team that won the WNBA Finals, and she was in the Finals the year before that as well. She also won a championship as the coach of the Phoenix Mercury in 2014 and is 271-181 all-time as a head coach. She has to be considered for the Wings.

The Wings will be searching for their third coach in three seasons, so it's paramount that they make the right hire this offseason. With a player as talented as Paige Bueckers on the roster, putting her in the best position possible with the best coach possible has to be the priority.

Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

