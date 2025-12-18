Dallas Wings top prospect for WNBA Draft has a red flag
The Dallas Wings are scouting Spanish forward Awa Fam to possibly make her the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.
There is a lot to like about Fam's game, but she has a lot to work on as she is only 19 years old. CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney spoke about her shooting abilities and how that may be a red flag in her scouting process.
"Fam does a lot well on the offensive end, but her jump shot remains a work in progress. Though she has made 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range in EuroLeague action this season, she's still much more of a threat to score in the paint," Maloney wrote.
"Her playmaking and ability to put the ball on the deck adds multiple dimensions to her game that will prevent teams from simply ignoring her when she's away from the basket, but in order to reach her full potential she will have to develop a reliable jumper -- at least from the mid-range."
Fam needs to improve shot
As a prospect, Fam has the potential to be one of the best frontcourt players in the league. However, as the WNBA evolves, frontcourt players need to be expected to shoot as well as guards can.
While her rim-protecting abilities could be valuable, it will take more than just that to be a great player in the WNBA, especially as a No. 1 overall pick. It will be a development process that will take several years to get close to perfection, but if the Wings see something in her, it may be worth taking her with the top pick.
The Wings will be on the clock with the number one overall pick in the WNBA draft, which is expected to take place in April 2026, assuming the league has a new collective bargaining agreement by then.
