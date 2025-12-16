Why Dallas Wings shouldn't select Azzi Fudd with No. 1 overall pick
The Dallas Wings are on the clock with the number one overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, and they are evaluating the top prospects in this year's rookie class.
One of those players is UConn guard Azzi Fudd, who is already familiar with Paige Bueckers but comes with her own fair share of pros and cons. CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney explained why the Wings might decide to pass on her with the top selection.
"Early in her freshman season at UConn, she was sidelined for two months due to a right foot injury. More right knee issues limited her to just 15 appearances during her sophomore season, and two games into her junior season she tore the ACL in her right knee again (as well as her meniscus). Another right knee sprain cost her two weeks last season," Maloney wrote.
"Fudd has only played 85 games since arriving in Storrs in the fall of 2021, and last season was the first time she played more than 25 games in a single season.
"It's possible that Fudd has turned a corner with her health and will go on to have a long WNBA career, but her injury history is a real concern. If the Wings take Fudd at No. 1 and she can't stay healthy, that could derail their short- and long-term future."
Injuries could be red flag for Azzi Fudd
In professional sports, the best ability is availability. If Fudd is unable to stay healthy for long periods of time, all of her potential would go to waste.
The hope is that Azzi can find ways to stay healthy, but that is far from a guarantee.
That being said, anyone playing in the WNBA could be prone to injury, so the Wings have to decide if that is enough of an issue to pass on Fudd or not.
