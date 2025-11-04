Dallas Wings will keep tabs on potential 'cornerstone' for college basketball season
The Dallas Wings are expected to have a high pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft to help give Paige Bueckers some support.
The team could look to do that by acquiring TCU guard Olivia Miles or her college teammate and girlfriend Azzi Fudd, giving her a dynamic duo in the backcourt. However, the Wings could also get a center like UCLA's Lauren Betts, which is who Bleacher Report writer Rachel Galligan has as her No. 1 overall pick in her most recent mock draft.
"With a 10-34 record and a last-place finish this past season, the Wings have the top lottery odds at 40 percent. Expect a total roster overhaul in the offseason to go with the franchise's third head coach in three years following the firing of Chris Koclanes," Galligan wrote.
"What they do have is Paige Bueckers to build around. With potential back-to-back No. 1 picks, things might have a chance to finally turn a corner if they can play their cards right.
"Lauren Betts is a top contender as the potential top overall pick due to her elite 6'7" size paired with power, rim protection and rare mobility. Betts is one of the most efficient scorers in the country, shooting 65 percent from the floor last season for UCLA while averaging 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
"Dallas has an opportunity to snag a cornerstone big in 2026 to pair with Bueckers."
Betts projected for No. 1 pick to Wings
Betts is a can't miss prospect at 6-7, making her one of the tallest players in the sport. She has the potential to be dominant in the WNBA if she can continue her trajectory and stay healthy.
If the Wings select her, they will have a pick-and-roll partner for Bueckers and it will give the team a recipe for success moving forward.
Betts is beginning her senior year at UCLA and should be one of the top picks in the WNBA Draft at the end of the season.
