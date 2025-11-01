UConn's Geno Auriemma continues praise of Dallas Wings' new coaching hire
The Dallas Wings announced the coaching hire of Jose Fernandez from the University of South Florida after a successful 25-year run. He's responsible for every NCAA Tournament in the program's history, with ten, nine of them coming in the last 13 seasons, which is impressive at a school like USF.
Many coaches have come out this week in support of Fernandez, praising him for his coaching chops, relationship building, and culture setter, and none have been more vocal than UConn's Geno Auriemma, who coached Wings star Paige Bueckers in college.
Auriemma has continued voicing his support, this time giving a great statement on "Storrs Central."
"I've always thought he's one of the best coaches in all of college basketball," Auriemma said after discussing how they became friends. "Getting ready to play [USF] was different than most any other team that you play, simply because of their, first, their international presence, second, he's able to coach them a little bit differently because of their experience playing over there. So that's why I think he'll be great in Dallas because he'll bring some international players over, and he's very sophisticated in the stuff that he does, which fits in well with what's happening, what's gonna happen in that league.
"I'm really happy for him, I'm thrilled for him. I'm happy for Paige, happy for the whole organization. I think he'll do great. He's coming up here for a couple days, so maybe I get to pick his brain about some things. I'm sure he'll ask me about Paige, and I'll be glowing."
Dallas Wings Believe They Finally Found Stability at Head Coach
The head coaching position for the Dallas Wings has been a turnstile for nearly the last decade, as they haven't had a coach last longer than two seasons since 2018, and have only advanced out of the first round of the playoffs once since the franchise moved to Dallas.
With how long Fernandez was at USF, he has the history of someone who can bring long-term sustained success, even if that was at the college level. But his success with his system, especially with international players, is why people are confident he can make the jump. Plus, it's not like the Wings have seen success recently.
They already have the foundation, as Paige Bueckers is a future superstar, but they need to build up the team around her while finding a system that can get the best out of everyone. That wasn't happening last year under Chris Koclanes.
