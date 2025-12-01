Dallas Wings, WNBA could be heading towards lockout
The Dallas Wings and the rest of the league are inching closer to the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement, which could lead to a work stoppage.
The WNBA's season doesn't start until May, so there is time to get a deal done. However, the lockout could result in a postponement of other offseason activities, including free agency and the draft, where the Wings have the No. 1 overall pick.
"If an agreement is not finalized by Monday, the offseason timeline for this winter will surely differ from last year," The Athletic's Ben Pickman wrote.
"A delay could impact the timing of the upcoming expansion draft for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire. The Golden State Valkyries conducted their expansion draft on Dec. 6, 2024. The draft rules are not finalized as the CBA will dictate them. WNBA free agency typically begins in mid-January, although that also could change, depending on how talks progress."
Wings, WNBA heading towards lockout
It's been five years since the league had collective bargaining agreement negotiations. With the league getting a lot more attention thanks to marketable superstars like Caitlin Clark and Wings point guard Paige Bueckers, the players want more, and rightfully so.
The owners have been cooperative in negotiations, but an agreement has not come to fruition ahead of the deadline. Pickman believes an agreement could be close.
"A resolution about continued negotiations is expected by Sunday’s deadline — after one more meeting between the parties. If the sides elect not to reach another extension, a work stoppage would still not take effect immediately," Pickman wrote.
"The sides would instead enter a period of status quo, which would keep working conditions the same and continue to allow players to use team facilities and receive medical benefits. However, at any point, the players union or league could announce a work stoppage. The sides can also continue negotiating in the status quo period."
