Paige Bueckers keeps public appearances rolling after being spotted at Cowboys-Chiefs
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has once again kept herself busy, this time taking in the sights and sounds of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFC-AFC swing game that could go a long way in impacting the NFL's playoff picture by season's end.
Although the Cowboys (6-5-1) handled their business in a defeat of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs (6-6) in a 31-28 thriller, it's the soon-to-be second-year guard who may be unofficially the Cowboys' good luck charm.
Bueckers was spotted at a Cowboys home game Oct. 19, as they defeated the Washington Commanders (3-8) 44-22. Since the victory, which included this past Thursday's Thanksgiving Day win over the Chiefs, the Cowboys are 3-2.
Whether it's a coincidence or not, Bueckers' good vibes were shown on full display as she paid an on-field visit with the highly prominent Cowboys cheer squad.
Paige Bueckers Has Surprise Visit From Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
The post, which has 49,380 likes, has gained a bunch of attention amongst a passionate Wings fanbase heavily rooting for Bueckers during nearly every public move she makes.
"Of course, we had to add to the crossover episode," the caption read. "S/O to the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for the invite."
Bueckers spoke previously about the importance of attending as many Dallas-based sporting events as she can, whether it's NFL, NBA, or TCU football games.
"I love going to sporting events—Stars games, Cowboys games, Mavericks, of course, Trinity FC," Bueckers told Dallas Hoops Journal. "Every single team, I want to get out and support and just be one here. This is home base, and I love it here.”
Bueckers said she anticipates being a household name in Dallas for years to come, making familiarity with the community an important aspect of her personal and professional development as a star athlete.
“It just provides a way for you to connect with the community and connect with the people that support you throughout the entire season,” Bueckers said. "I want to do that for the entirety of how long I’m here—just be one with the people and embrace being in Dallas.”
So far, it's clear that she is a fan favorite among most Dallas Wings fans. Not only was she the former No. 1 selection by way of the UConn Huskies in this past year's draft, but she quickly rose to WNBA stardom by becoming the league's Rookie of the Year amid a rough season.
If anything, the sky is the limit for her as long as she maintains a positive trajectory moving forward.
