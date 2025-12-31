Final WNBA Mock Draft of 2025 has Dallas Wings looking internationally
The Dallas Wings ended 2025 tied for the worst record in the WNBA, which was not the year they expected when they selected Paige Bueckers first overall in 2025. That gave them the best odds to win the lottery for the 2026 WNBA Draft, which they did. And now they'll be looking to pair the best possible option with Bueckers as they can.
Unlike the past few years with Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, there isn't an obvious first overall pick for the Wings. Christian Standal of the Sporting News published a mock draft on New Year's Eve, where he has the Dallas Wings taking Spain's Awa Fam with the top pick of the draft.
"Holding the No. 1 pick, the Dallas Wings are projected to select Spanish center Awa Fam. After striking gold with Paige Bueckers in 2025, Dallas could add another franchise cornerstone," Standal wrote. "Fam’s size and versatility fit today’s faster, positionless WNBA style, and pairing her with Bueckers could give the Wings one of the league’s most dangerous young duos."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings center to become owner of new international team
The Dallas Wings do have a big hole at center this offseason, as Li Yueru and Luisa Geiselsoder are set to be free agents this offseason, and while they could bring them back, an upgrade still needs to be made there either way. And new head coach Jose Fernandez has a lot of experience recruiting internationally from his time at USF, which is why some people think they'll lean toward Fam.
Most fans would prefer the Wings to draft Azzi Fudd from UConn, who would provide an elite shooting threat on the perimeter, and it helps that she's dating Paige Bueckers, so there's already a lot of chemistry there.
But Awa Fam has the youth and athleticism to potentially be a real threat in the WNBA. She's only 19 years old, and at 6'4", she has all of the athleticism needed. They could always consider another center like Lauren Betts from UCLA, but she doesn't have the same ceiling that Fam presents.
The Wings have a big priority to retool the team around Bueckers in the best way possible, and either Fam or Fudd could be good options for them at the top of next year's draft.
READ MORE: Wings' Paige Bueckers earns prestigious highlight in for personal comeback
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.