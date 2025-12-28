Former Dallas Wings center could make her way back to WNBA
Former Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan was once a top prospect coming into the league.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Mississippi State was one of college basketball's most feared players and she came into the league hot as a member of the All-Rookie Team in her first season with the Indiana Fever. While she was traded after three seasons to the Wings, her light dimmed in Dallas and she was waived in the middle of the 2025 campaign.
With a full offseason coming, McCowan could be in for a fresh start in an expansion draft. Clutch Points contributor Jess Koffie has McCowan going to the Portland Fire with the No. 13 overall pick.
"Teaira McCowan introduces Portland a rare combination of size and intimidation. Standing tall with exceptional wingspan, she alters opponents’ approaches to the rim simply by being present. Offensively, McCowan is effective in pick-and-roll finishes, offensive rebounds, and high-percentage post scoring. Her scoring may be role-specific, but the impact is substantial, particularly in crunch moments," Koffie wrote.
"Defensively, McCowan is a natural rim protector. Her shot-blocking ability and positioning make her indispensable in late-game defensive schemes. For Portland, she is a tactical weapon: a situational presence who can change the geometry of the game."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings coach Jose Fernandez details trip to see Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd
McCowan could give expansion team new energy
While things didn't work out for McCowan as she had hoped in Dallas, she is still one of the most talented basketball players in the world. She can provide value for an expansion team in Portland or Toronto by applying some of the experiences she picked up while in Dallas.
McCowan is currently playing overseas for Fenerbahçe in Turkey, so she will be getting ramped up ahead of the WNBA season, which is scheduled to begin in the late spring of 2026.
READ MORE: How Wings star Paige Bueckers had one of the most iconic moments in women's sports
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.