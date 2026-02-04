Former Dallas Wings Championship Team Receives Honor For 20th Anniversary
It's been 20 years since the franchise that is currently known as the Dallas Wings won their second WNBA championship.
The Wings were founded in 1998 as the Detroit Shock and spent 11 years in the Motor City winning three championships in 2003, 2006 and 2008. It's the 20th anniversary of the second title team, and the Detroit Pistons announced that the Shock's 2006 squad will be honored at a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena.
“We are proud to welcome back members of the 2006 Detroit Shock during Women’s History Month and honor a team that captured Detroit’s second WNBA championship,” Detroit Pistons Melanie Harris, President of Business Operations said in a press release.
“The 2006 title run reinforced a championship standard in Detroit and reflected the resilience, toughness and unity that defines this city. We are excited to celebrate that team’s lasting impact on Detroit sports history.
“We are excited to celebrate the achievements of the 2006 Detroit Shock team while building on the momentum for what is ahead for the WNBA in Detroit. We look forward to sharing this moment with the 2006 Championship team and our fans this March as we create more unforgettable moments together in the future.”
Detroit Shock Honored By Pistons For 20th Anniversary of Title Team
It's encouraging to see that the legacy of the Shock has not died in the city of Detroit. Even though the Shock moved to Tulsa in 2010, the city is still fond of its former WNBA team.
The Shock moved to Dallas and rebranded as the Wings in 2016, but there is hope that the Shock can return to the WNBA.
In 2029, an expansion franchise will call Detroit home and that could create a new era of the Shock — and a potential rivalry with Paige Bueckers and the Wings.
