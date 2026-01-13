Paige Bueckers' recent Unrivaled performances show how much Dallas Wings need her
Watching Paige Bueckers as a floor general is like watching an artist go to work with a paint brush. It's smooth. It's consistent. It's effortless, and so far, Bueckers is showcasing via the Unrivaled league that her artistry on the floor and her hustle to perfect her craft aren't going unnoticed by those who follow her, the Dallas Wings, the BC Breeze, and women's basketball enthusiasts.
FanSided's Nathan Doyle of High Post Hoops recognizes this, penning a column that argues further why the league's ROI is manufacturing the true intent that makes Bueckers a winner: it's her willingness to play with anyone, along with using traits the average person can't teach: heart and determination. In other sports, teams are built on bonds. Football has stars and personalities. Men's basketball has a palpable buzz that doesn't have to be repackaged for people to watch the Big Ten, Big 12, or SEC, for example.
Women's basketball is different, however. Bueckers isn't just bridging the gap between elite and average. She's taking it a step further. She's blazing the trail, further cementing herself in the arena and doing so how she sees fit. Playing with standouts like Cameron Brink (Los Angeles Sparks) and Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm) isn't about gelling with new faces. It's redefining the idea that Bueckers belongs in the same sentence as both of them, even though her WNBA career is still in its early stages.
Paige Bueckers "Unrivaled" Journey Will Pay Dividends In WNBA Return
READ MORE: Mock draft sends Lauren Betts to Wings with No. 1 overall pick
The Breeze's 2-1 record sees them sit one game behind the first-place Rose Basketball Club with over a month of the season to go. Bueckers' fans can't ask for a better scenario for the eventual second-year guard. The only way to become more fundamentally sound is by learning from the pieces around the team, which is precisely what Bueckers is doing.
Bueckers' words about Brink before the season weren't fluff. They were genuine. They were real, and even though Bueckers and Brink may maintain an off-court friendship that no one will ever understand except them, it's a testament to show that they want each other to always know that they're getting better by being in the presence of each other.
The rest of the season will define this narrative. Regardless of how Bueckers walks away from the experience, she should know she made the Wings organization proud while reminding herself that trying out a unique form of the sport she loves so much is only going to help her long-term when she may not even realize it right now.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers could be on the best team in Unrivaled League
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.