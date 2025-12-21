How Paige Bueckers has Dallas Wings rising in team value
Paige Bueckers has changed the outlook of the Dallas Wings in more ways than one. They landed her with the first overall pick, and she's one of the most highly anticipated first picks in recent memory. She may not have the cult following of Caitlin Clark, but she still has a huge fan following that can change the entire evaluation of a franchise.
Forbes recently published their inaugural list of the most valuable women's teams across all sports. The New York Liberty were actually in first, with an estimated evaluation of $400 million, but the Dallas Wings came in 10th, tied with Chelsea in the Women's Super League (soccer). Dallas has an estimated revenue of $15 million, which is being helped by the new media rights that the league signed recently, which were for $2.2 billion over 11 years.
Because of all the money coming into the league, and with young marketable superstars like Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese, Forbes also believes they're going to see an influx of investors wanting to get in on the WNBA before the money starts blowing up.
Among WNBA teams, the Wings sit 6th, and that'll likely continue to climb as Bueckers establishes a foothold in the league. No team saw a bigger jump in their social media evaluations, according to a report earlier in the year, than the Dallas Wings, and a lot of that was because of Bueckers.
Becoming more successful will also help their future valuations. The Las Vegas Aces, who have won three of the last four championships, are the world's 4th most valuable franchise. The Liberty, which are at the top of that list, were the team that kept it from being a 4-peat for the Aces.
And the top teams mostly have marketable superstars. The Liberty have Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, and the Aces have A'ja Wilson, who has won 4 of the last 6 MVP awards. It may be hard for Bueckers to crack the run Wilson has been on, but it's not impossible. The team will have to get a lot better first.
They do have the chance to add another first overall pick to their pool of assets, as they won the draft lottery for the 2026 Draft. There is no Paige Bueckers-level talent in this draft, but they should still be able to find someone who can complement her.
