Who is the likeliest player the Dallas Wings could extend?
It's a big offseason across the WNBA. A lot of key players are free agents, as they were prepared for the CBA negotiations (that are still ongoing), and they wanted the ability to cash in on a new contract. The Dallas Wings have a lot of key free agents this offseason, including Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru, but they also need to think about extending some players still under contract.
Maddy Siegrist and Diamond Miller are each set to enter the final year of their rookie contracts, and according to Spotrac, they should look into extending Siegrist if they get the chance.
"Diamond Miller and Maddy Siegrist are each in the fourth and final year of their rookie-scale contract, and thus have protected deals for $94,740 each. Miller joined the Wings in August via trade with the Minnesota Lynx and embraced the chance for a fresh start. The former No. 2 overall pick saw her playing time increase in 15 games for Dallas, but not her statistical productivity.
"Siegrist only appeared in 26 games in 2025 because of injury, but averaged 12.7 points per game on 49.1% shooting from the floor. When healthy, Villanova’s all-time leading scorer has shown her ability to be a key contributor and improve every season so far despite injuries. Dallas could lock Siegrist in as far as through the 2029 season (according to the expiring CBA), ideally at a reasonable price."
The terms of an extension will be tough to figure out until the new CBA is ratified, which the recent negotiations have been extended until January 9th, but Siegrist should absolutely be a priority for the front office. She was the third overall pick back in 2023 and has improved every year. She only averaged 3.7 PPG as a rookie, but ended up starting 15 games this year and averaging 12.7 PPG.
One could argue that Siegrist is the most important player on the team behind Paige Bueckers, as it's no guarantee that they bring back Arike Ogunbowale. They've made it known that they'd like that to happen, but it's entirely possible she's wearing a different uniform next year. And until the Wings make their selection at the top of the 2026 Draft, Siegrist is one of their biggest priorities.
Although Siegrist had a strong season last year, she's not guaranteed to start. The Wings have a lot of cap space, depending on what the CBA sets the salary cap at, which could help them make a ton of improvements to the roster.
