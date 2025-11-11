How Paige Bueckers, other Dallas Wings are impacting WNBA CBA negotiations
The WNBA is currently in the middle of negotiations with the players' union as they try to hash out a new CBA, and both sides still seem far apart in those. The players want more money, which is understandable when players like Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark are driving the increasing interest in the league.
ESPN's Michael Voepel, Alexa Philippou, Kevin Pelton, and Kendra Andrews recently talked about how every portion of the league is impacting or could be impacted by negotiations, and it all starts with the stars like Clark and Bueckers.
"Clark, for example, has high-profile endorsement deals with companies such as Nike, State Farm and Gatorade that provide her much more income than her WNBA salary. She is part of a group of players -- both veterans and those still on rookie contracts -- who could weather a potential work stoppage without financial hardship," Voepel wrote.
"Clark has two years left on the rookie contract she signed as the No. 1 pick in 2024. Once she becomes a free agent, she could afford financially to do what [A'ja] Wilson has done: take a lower salary to ensure playing with a strong group of teammates that fits under the salary cap. However, we don't know if the new CBA will result in fewer instances of players being willing or feeling the need to do that."
Players Like Maddy Siegrist Will Play Role Too
Maddy Siegrist was one of the few bright spots for the Dallas Wings last year, but she's on a rookie contract and will be due for an extension in the near future. But those kinds of players are playing a big role in these negotiations, too, especially because they don't have the kinds of endorsements that Bueckers and Clark do.
"Given the likelihood of a much bigger jump this time around -- league sources have speculated the minimum salary could quadruple -- recent draft picks stand to cash in despite being under contract. At the same time, with long careers hopefully in front of them, the WNBA's young players won't want to lock in a deal that limits their earning upside down the road," Pelton wrote.
Siegrist is arguably the team's second building block behind Bueckers, but that all depends on whether or not they bring back Arike Ogunbowale. Siegrist averaged 12.7 PPG and 4.3 RPG in her third season, but she's entering the last year of her rookie contract.
